Argentine boxer Hugo Alfredo “Dinamita” Santillan, 23, died on Thursday in Buenos Aires. According to the World Boxing Council, he died of injuries sustained during his fight against Eduardo Javier Abreu on Saturday.

The Guardian reported that Santillan’s nose began to bleed in the fourth round but that he finished the fight, then passed out as the result was announced. The fight ended in a draw. From the report:

“Upon admission to the hospital, he had successive kidney failure and he did not come out of his coma,” said Dr Graciela Olocco of Hospital Agudos San Felipe. “He had swelling of his brain and he never recovered consciousness. The swelling continued to worsen and it affected the functioning of the rest of his organs.”

Olocco added that Santillan had surgery for a clot on the brain but died after a cardiac arrest at 12:35 a.m. local time on Thursday.

Santillan is the second boxer to die this week, after Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev died on Tuesday, four days after suffering brain damage in his Friday night fight against Subriel Matias.