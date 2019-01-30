A Pittsburgh TV station has fired an employee who used a chyron calling Tom Brady a “known cheater” into a broadcast on Monday, SI.com reported.

The offending joke, referring to Brady and his team’s unsavory past, flashed on the screen for two seconds in what was an otherwise rote pre-Super Bowl newscast.

Here’s the statement CBS affiliate KDKA shared with SI.com:

While fans are entitled to have personal opinions, we have a journalistic responsibility to provide unbiased reporting. The graphic that appeared Monday violated our news standards. The individual who created the graphic no longer works for KDKA-TV.

Seems pretty harsh! If you’re the poor soul who lost your job over something this silly, please get in touch and tell us about the weenie KDKA bosses who fired you.