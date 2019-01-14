Screenshot: NFL Network

Freddie Kitchens beat out a host of strong candidates for the Browns’ head coaching job, including Joey Bathrooms, Bobby Closets, and, of course, Gregg Williams.

Kitchens, wearing a hat with a helmet on it, met the press in Cleveland this afternoon. While the ostensible big news was his announcement that he’ll continue calling plays, the real news is that he’s a Tomsulan character out of our wildest dreams.

Freddie also took time in his press conference to thank his wife, Ginger Kitchens.