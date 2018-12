On this morning’s First Take, the ESPN show for people who really should have slept in, Stephen A. Smith broke down tonight’s Chargers-Chiefs throwdown by reminding us to keep an eye on Spencer Ware (out with a foot injury), Hunter Henry (out since May with a torn ACL), and Derrick Johnson (no longer in the NFL). Stephen A. also dropped a reference to the “San Diego Chargers,” which is at least acceptable, if not preferred. The faces of Tedy Bruschi and Max Kellerman speak for all of us.