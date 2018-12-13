Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Keenan Allen has returned to form as Philip Rivers’s top targets on the Chargers following a slow start to the season. In shaking off the rust, he’s rattled off five consecutive games with a touchdown catch. Hunting for number six Thursday night, Rivers lofted a pass to the corner of the end zone on a first-and-goal from the eight-yard line. Allen was able to corral the ball with his right hand before it hit the ground, in spite of Kendall Fuller being draped all over him, resulting in a defensive holding call.

The Chargers elected to accept the penalty because the pass was ruled incomplete, unfortunately.

Los Angeles was able to get its touchdown just two plays later with a pass to Mike Williams, but screw that. If the league truly admired athletic accomplishment, this catch would have counted for a touchdown—rules be damned.