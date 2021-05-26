I’m pretty sure NHL Network’s Dominic Moore is Merlin reincarnated

Is he? Illustration : AP & Getty; NBC-TV ( Getty Images )

I don’t believe in the supernatural. There has not been anything I’ve experienced that couldn’t be explained naturally. I’ve always viewed magic, illusionism, and fortune-telling as impossible. That being said, I’m pretty sure NHL Network’s Dominic Moore is a wizard.



When was the last time you correctly predicted an OT winner? I don’t know if I ever have. Guessing which team will win is already tough as it is. Guessing the goal-scorer is damn near impossible. It’s never the guy you expect it to be. Thirty-six of Sidney Crosby’s career playoff games have gone to overtime, but he’s scored the game-winner only once. Alexander Ovechkin has played in 42 playoff games that went to overtime. He’s never netted a game-winner! Those are two of the NHL’s most prolific goal-scorers of the last 15 years, but in 78 combined overtime playoff games, they have one game-winner. That just doesn’t make sense.

Correctly predicting one game-winner is rare. Now, how about doing it three times in a row? That’s gotta be impossible, right? Well, Dominic Moore did exactly that during this first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. He was in-studio for Minnesota-Vegas Game 1 and correctly predicted Minnesota’s Joel Eriksson Ek to score the game-winner. It was Eriksson Ek’s second career playoff goal. Then, for Monday’s Islanders-Pens Game 5, Moore called upon New York’s Josh Bailey to score the game winner, despite the fact that Pittsburgh had been “outplaying [the Islanders] for most of the game.”

Bailey scored less than a minute into the second overtime. And for the second time on Monday, Moore predicted that Winnipeg would sweep Edmonton with an overtime goal off the stick of Kyle Connor. As you can probably guess, that’s exactly what happened.

I don’t know if anybody reading this is into betting, but anytime a game goes into overtime for the rest of these playoffs, I’m tuning in immediately to watch Moore give his prediction. Then, I’m logging into my FanDuel account and dropping some cash on that exact player. I’m not a superstitious guy, but at this point, I’d be dumb not to blindly follow anything this man predicts.

Moore deserves way more attention than he’s currently getting right now. You remember when Tony Romo first became a color commentator for CBS Sports, and blew everyone’s minds out the back of their skulls with his ability to read defenses and diagnose what was going to happen on every play? It was awesome to watch, and very impressive, but it’s also exactly what you’d expect a former quarterback to be able to do. After all, prior to putting on the headset, Romo’s job was to... diagnose defenses and predict what they were going to do next. You could anticipate Romo’s excellence in that department.

Moore’s current streak makes absolutely no sense. Nobody should be this good at predicting this stuff. At this point, if your favorite team is heading into OT, and you hear Moore say that your opponent will score the game-winner, just turn off the TV. Go to bed. Get a good night’s sleep and get ready to cheer for your team in their next game. It’s over. Your team lost. They just don’t know it yet.