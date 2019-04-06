Tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Brooklyn was briefly derailed when a person in a rasta cap jumped into the ring and took down wrestler Bret Hart during his speech. How much did Vince McMahon pay that guy?



Hart was on stage with Natalya, the daughter of the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, for the induction of the tag team The Hart Foundation when the rando crawled through the ropes and took him down. Very quickly, a bunch of wrestlers and attendees swarmed the invader. Here’s what appears to be the best angle, since WWE Network cut away:

Here’s how the broadcast handled it:

If it was a work, everyone involved was quite committed to it. (Also, what would’ve been the purpose of having someone tackle a 61-year-old Bret Hart?) The folks who jumped in the ring didn’t just stop at restraining the idiot. A couple of them, as well as Ronda Rousey’s husband and MMA fighter Travis Browne, connected with some punches:

Hart was fine and able to finish his speech. He called the tackle a “technical difficulty.”