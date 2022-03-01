5. Greg Gard/Juwan Howard

If there was ever proof that we as a country all need to take a course in critical race theory, it’s the incident at the end of the Wisconsin-Michigan game Feb. 20.

The hilarious moment of Juwan Howard losing all decorum and poise simply because Greg Gard called a timeout at the end of a game that was out of reach. Gard of course called timeout because Howard’s team was pressing. Then a Wisconsin assistant coach nudged his beak in a situation that was desclelating, and got the reward of his face wiped by Howard which started an actual handshake line brawl. This is a hilarious video, people.

But no, we can’t all accept the fact that because of systemic racism Black people do not get the same latitude to become enraged over something nonsensical as other people do. Instead it turns into a big conversation that Seth Greenberg has to have three different takes on, and during the post-game press conference, the Wisconsin athletic director won’t even let Gard, who was actually on the floor for the altercation, speak on why he put his hands on Howard. Instead the AD barks out, “Coach Gard hasn’t had a chance to see the tape. I have. I think the footage speaks for itself and I think it speaks in Greg’s favor.” Of course the coach needs to review the game tape to see if he conducted himself appropriately.

We can’t just focus on how hilariously angry Howard was after that game. He was so mad, not only did he say “I’ll remember that,” while walking by Gard, Howard actually pulled his mask from his mouth to make sure that Gard saw his lips form the sentence, “I’ll remember that.” Gard of course does the worst thing you can do when someone hits you with a drive-by remark like that, he grabs Howard to try and force him to stop and listen to an explanation. Now Howard is put into a position where he can’t back down even if he would like to because not only has he been called out for what he said, but now another person’s hands are on his shirt. The only move left from here is to act out.

In protection of his own pride, Howard bucks back at Gard and just keeps yelling “don’t fucking touch me!” He’s got his finger in Gard’s face, he’s not letting him get a single word in, nothing productive is going to happen here. The players and staff wisely get between the two coaches and all is well until Captain tough guy slides his way into the fray. The Wisconsin assistant yells at Howard, yells at a Michigan player, and gets a nice face buff from Howard for his trouble. Then of course some players start throwing punches because the people who are always yelling at them about discipline exercised absolutely none.

This could’ve been fun. We could’ve all laughed at major college coaches instigating a brawl, but no. Instead race had to color the conversation because it colors everything. If we could all just accept that premise at the start, then we could have a lot more fun laughing at two coaches acting like knuckleheads on national television.