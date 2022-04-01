5. Darren Rovell

Darren Rovell was at it again with another horrible, outdated and disgusting take. A few weeks ago, a Buick commercial featuring Arike Ogunbowale’s national-championship-winning buzzer-beater for Notre Dame in 2018 triggered him to the point where he hit rewind on his television. He tried to line up his phone to record the ad, mentioning how uncomfortable he was with the fact that about 40 percent of women are athletes, but get less than 10 percent of media coverage.

You can see Rovell holding his phone with one hand while the commercial plays through the reflection on the television. What a sad use of time and a poor showing, adding to a growing list of shortcomings, for Rovell. He’s called Dalvin Cook and Leonard Fournette dumb because of their Wonderlic scores, told someone their recently deceased father’s baseball card collection was shitty and laughed at SEC football fans for being fat.

As it pertains to women’s sports and specifically college basketball, it was the perfect time for Rovell to try to incorrectly and grossly degrade women’s sports because in his head, it was a day of the week that ended in Y. It was about as well executed as his 4.04-second 20-yard dash.

“Women get less coverage during March Madness because there’s less madness, fewer upsets and the bracket is predictable,” Rovell yelled at digital clouds. “That’s all. It’s not the same product.” Oh, but it is the same product, conveniently. This was the first year the March Madness moniker wasn’t exclusive to the men’s tournament. The women got to use it too. But back to Rovell’s goalpost-moving incorrect statement about women’s college basketball.

There was no Saint Peter’s as a No. 15 seed to the Elite Eight, but how about No. 10 seed South Dakota taking down national-championship contender Baylor in Waco? Or fellow No. 10 seed Creightion taking down Iowa and Iowa State in consecutive games to reach the Elite Eight? Yes, the dominance from UConn, South Carolina and others at the top of the polls has made the boat race to a national championship tougher for everyone else. There have also been no repeat champions since the 2016 tournament, something the men can’t say because of Villanova.

Did he wipe his gross ass after taking an unsolicited crap on women’s basketball for no reason? Just say you’re not personally interested and move on. Actually, don’t hit send on that tweet. It was better rejected before wasting everyone’s time with your putrid view of women’s sports. Just enjoy March Madness like everyone else. There are plenty of options to watch the games you choose. No reason to talk down on players and coaches who likely don’t care about your opinion of them, but will be affected by your actions.