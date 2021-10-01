5. Thom Brennaman

The fallacy of “cancel culture” is that all of these dweebs come back.



Louis C.K. played Madison Square Garden. Marilyn Manson is featured on the new Kanye West album. Meghan McCain is somehow appearing on Meet The Press now. There’s always people willing to look the other way on how awful someone has been, to whatever level, and continue to provide opportunities.

Calling high school football games in Cincinnati isn’t that prominent of an opportunity, but Thom Brennaman is still drawing a paycheck, rather than never getting behind a microphone again after using a homophobic slur on a hot mic last summer.

But even though he’s getting a chance to continue his career, on a streaming service that just happens to be sponsored by the same car dealership empire that’s a major sponsor of the Reds broadcasts that Brennaman used to do. So, clearly, Jeff Wyler Auto Group is on board with him.

Still, Brennaman is pissed, because… a lot of people he meets at convenience stores tell him that it’s unfair he got dumped from Reds games and Fox football telecasts. As if a sample of people who travel in Brennaman’s circles and are willing to approach him in public are representative somehow of a wider view, or excuse what he did.

Brennaman, in an interview with Sports Broadcast Journal, bemoaned not only the loss of his job, but that of former Sacramento Kings announcer Grant Napear, who was ousted over an “All Lives Matter” tweet. The fact that Brennaman doesn’t understand how “All Lives Matter” as a response to “Black Lives Matter,” here in 2021, is just a demonstration of how little he cares to educate himself about the world he lives in, and why people wouldn’t want him on the air.

He’s an idiot, and there’s a deep drive to left by Castellanos…