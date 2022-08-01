5. Herschel Walker

Herschel Walker has exhibited a 360-degree incomprehension of campaign issues since declaring his candidacy for the Georgia Senate race. Despite his ignorance, or perhaps aided by it in the modern GOP, Walker’s name recognition has propelled him into a two-way race in the general election with Senator Raphael Warnock. Walker avoided debates in a scrimmage against his primary opponents and won 68 percent of the vote in the Republican primary as voters ate up his vacuous schtick. Walker becoming unpopular in the state of Georgia is probably an out-of-body experience. As the general election nears, Wal ker has continued to duck debates against Warnock as well.

When Walker was recently asked by Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade why he wouldn’t commit to a debate against Warnock during an interview in a diner packed with white boomers, he emitted noises that could be perceived as a cogent excuse if you operate on his frequency.

“First of all, Sen. Warnock has nothing else to talk about,” Walker told Kilmeade, who was slobbering over his words like a golden retriever. “I’ve told him many times, I’m ready to debate him anytime, any day, I just want to make it for the fans, not about a political party or some media or about some media and all he’s doing is talking.”

If Warnock has nothing to talk about, then Walker should be eager to contrast himself against a shrinking violet incumbent. Walker also seems to think fandom is central to winning Warnock’s seat, which makes sense. He’s stuck to playing talking-point remixes to his base and staking extreme positions on abortion. Hilariously, Walker ends his thought by opining that all Warnock does is talk. The words rumbling out of Walker’s mouth have no meaning, which is the problem.

Over here, in reality, the truth is that Walker has been derping his way through the campaign. Avoiding Warnock might be the smartest thing he’s done during his entire campaign. Walker has twisted his own brain into a pretzel moonlighting as a political dilettante. His campaign staff doesn’t need Warnock throwing more gears into the gears of Walker’s mental engine. It’s a game of expectations and Walker has lowered them to subterranean levels, which will make it easier for him to surpass those expectations if he musters up the courage for a debate.

When contrasted against Warnock for an extended period of time, Walker’s performance might make robot Kelly Loeffler sound like Margaret Thatcher. Warnock is a reverend and Morehouse Man. Conversely, if Walker’s forced to discuss policy alone during a debate, Warnock might have Walker feeling worse than Papa Doc after B-Rabbit revealed he attended a private school.