2. Vince McMahon

Trying to figure out what’s most disgusting about Vince McMahon’s latest controversy is a lot like crawling through that same tunnel Andy Dufresne did. There’s more than enough to choose from. Giving raises to those he was sleeping with, to the insinuation that he preyed upon his employees, to the outright accusations of rape and destroying the careers of those he had already violated. And there’s more when you throw in whatever was going on with John Laurinaitis.

There is no wrong answer here, and it was all accented by Vince insisting on appearing on both SmackDown and Raw after the news became public.

The appearances on TV, and the ensuing ovations that they are specifically designed to collect, are particularly galling, for what they say. It’s not that Vince is telling everyone he denies any of this. It’s not that he’s saying he’s done enough by “stepping down” as CEO, whatever that means. Or that what he thinks he’s done is wrong in any way. Basically, he’s saying that he did all of this, and he knows it’s wrong, and it doesn’t matter. He doesn’t care. Contrition would be admitting wrong. Denial would be saying he was always in the right.

Vince isn’t doing any of that. He’s coming out on TV to show that his stepping down from the CEO position doesn’t matter, because he’s on TV and that’s what matters to more people. And if he has the power to put himself on TV, then nothing else that went on matters either. It’s not an “ends justify the means” play. There are no means. There’s only ends, so nothing needs to be justified.

It’s the sad story of our society as a whole, where it’s not the doing wrong that matters anymore. It’s that there is no wrong. Whoever you roll over, whatever rules you break, whoever gets hurt, they’re trivial, if that. As long as you get what you want.

Vince isn’t rallying his troops or trying to set out his position in the gloss of adulation he will always get from his cult-like fans. He’s just demonstrating he can’t be touched, not because he didn’t do anything wrong, but because the idea of right and wrong just don’t apply to him. And he’s rubbing all of our noses in it.