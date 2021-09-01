5. Dustin Penner

Dustin Penner won the Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007 and the Kings in 2012 as a left winger.

As a right winger today, QAnon follower Penner is more fit to lift a roll of tinfoil than hockey’s holy grail, as he could then wrap it around his head and have a nice hat that would suit him well.

There are, unfortunately, lots of anti-vaccine idiots around sports right now, but Penner took things to a really disgusting level on August 23. Reacting to the death of former NHL forward Jimmy Hayes at the age of 31, Penner insinuated that the tragedy was the result of Hayes having gotten the COVID vaccine.

The medical examiners in Massachusetts, meanwhile, “could not conclude anything” in their initial investigation of Hayes’ death, and continue to await toxicology lab work. But why let that get in the way of getting some tweets off? You can’t say “rest in peace” and then use the person’s death to advance a storyline that has no grounding in reality.

To be fair, at this point, this is what constitutes reality for Penner. He’s gotten in much too deep and lost any connection with the actual world around him other than fellow travelers like Theo Fleury or Brandon Prust. Hockey, as white and aggro as sports get, is ripe for this kind of mindset, and Penner is at the top of the list.

Penner’s feed on Twitter is just a repository of retweeted conspiracies and MAGA brainworm nonsense, plus Penner’s own dumbass contributions, from asking “which puppet have the globalists” chosen to install as Canada’s prime minister, to continuing to question the already-decided 2020 American election, to celebrating Andrew Cuomo’s exit as New York governor.

Wait, that last one is fine. It feels gross to agree with Penner about anything, but that’s just how much Cuomo sucks.