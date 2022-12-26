Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, and he’s destined to have a bust in Canton, OH, as soon as he’s eligible for Hall of Fame enshrinement. There’s another HOF Rodgers is apparently looking to join much sooner, and that’s the psychedelic crackpot conspiracy theorist’s Hall of Fame.

During the offseason, Rodgers spent his time getting better acquainted with ayahuasca, a psychoactive substance containing DMT, a hallucinogenic drug. If that came out of left field, then finding out Rodgers had been dating a woman named Blu of Earth should’ve put all the puzzle pieces in place.

If A-Rod wants to “do drugs” in his free time, that’s his deal. But when you skip out on OTAs after losing your best wide receiver and playmaker in free agency, people will undoubtedly begin to talk. Aaron wanted his money, which he got, but the way he went about it was very Brett Favre-esque. Rodgers’ lack of communication with the team and his best player (Davante Adams) caused him to lose his favorite receiving target. Adams wasn’t sure how much longer the four-time MVP would be around, so he bounced for Las Vegas. Let’s call it downright selfish, like how Rodgers walked around Green Bay’s facility for nearly the entire 2021 season, having lied about being vaccinated. Oh, but wait. He was “immunized.” So, this situation with his contract and Adams shouldn’t be all that shocking.

It’s always been about Rodgers since he replaced Favre as the team’s starter. He came into the league with a chip on his shoulder and has refused to let it go, even after multiple MVP awards and a Super Bowl title. He rarely takes accountability when he screws up, and there have been plenty of those instances throughout the ‘22 season. There’s usually someone else to blame, and his finger is generally pointed in their direction. One thing he can’t blame on anyone but himself is his shitty attitude.