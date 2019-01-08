Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Nikola Jokic dumped in a highly Jokic-esque bucket with 2.4 seconds remaining Tuesday night to beat the Miami Heat. It was goofy and ugly and I’m sure Heat fans hated it all the more for looking like total luck, but anyway it went in and that’s just how it goes:

The Heat had a chance at a game-tying bucket, but Erik Spoelstra’s tricky play out of a timeout wound up producing an inbounds pass that sailed harmlessly and directly out of bounds. The Nuggets regained possession, and the Heat were forced to foul Jamal Murray to have any hope at getting the ball back. This is the tedious shit that too often takes up the final seconds of an NBA game, but in this case it produced a very strange moment, when a high-stepping Heat fan in a Dwyane Wade jersey ran onto the court bellowing “no, don’t do that!” and made off with the game ball:

Initial reports indicate this frustrated, despairing fellow was not noted Heat fan Luis Paez-Pumar, but I would like to stress that those reports are unconfirmed at this time.