Screenshot: Twitter

If you are going to run onto a major league baseball field in the middle of a game, there are two keys to survival. The first is to always keep moving, and the second is to have an exit strategy. The fan who invaded the field at last night’s Braves game followed the first rule, but failed miserably when it came to the second:



Damn! Let’s see that from another angle:

This fan may have great foot speed and hip wiggle, but his lack of field awareness will prevent him from ever entering the elite class of idiots on the field.