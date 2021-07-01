Idiots of the Month: The worst of June

2. John Stockton

Photo : Getty Images

On a documentary brimming with dumb motherfuckers, John Stockton stood out as one of the dumbest of those motherfuckers.

The former NBA point guard appeared prominently in an anti-vax documentary, denouncing the findings published by trained medical professionals, and touted instead his “own significant amount of research.” Stockton — and it’s absurd we even need to say this — is not a scientist. He graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in business administration. The Utah Jazz legend even went as far as to lament that he has family members who dare accept said professional research as truthful, which he “knows” is not the case.

It’s not even Stockton’s vaccine skepticism that puts him on this list — though that certainly doesn’t do him any favors — it’s because of how unapologetically proud he is about it, showing up alongside other conspiracy theorists and doing this ever so publicly in what appears to be a shitty golf polo. Just a few days ago, on June 28, CNBC reported that the vaccines are indeed working, which we could already tell, but noted that not enough people are getting them to achieve the desired level of collective immunity.

Why? Not because of people who are struggling to get access to the jab, nor those with legitimate health reasons for not yet taking the shot. It’s because of dumb motherfuckers like Stockton, who want to brazenly tell everyone how “countercultural” and “free-thinking” they are by spreading misinformation.