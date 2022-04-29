Don’t talk about it. Be about it.



During a week in which the city where his football team plays was hosting the NFL Draft, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was at the center of it all. And yet, he still had time to talk about the one man that’s been hovering over the league like a black cloud since 2016.

But, instead of changing the forecast, Davis just kept complaining about the weather.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” Davis said, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

Mark, why do you need to wait and see what the coaches and general manager that you pay have to say on this if you feel this strongly about the matter?

It’s not like you have the best quarterback room in the league, as Derek Carr is being backed up by the likes of Nick Mullens and Garrett Gilbert.

It should not be surprising that the man that once signed Jon Gruden to a $100 million contract, and who had Mike Mayock as his general manager, is this clueless, as he had legendary gospel artist Yolanda Adams and the Grambling State band perform at a game last season in an clear attempt to atone for the fact that he had a racist, misogynistic, homophobe as his former head coach.

This is the second time in the last two months in which a powerful white man has extended a faux olive branch to Kaepernick that could restart his career, but hasn’t.

“Does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does,” said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll about Colin Kaepernick in March. With a Seattle quarterback room that features Drew Lock, Jacob Eason, and Geno Smith, Kaepernick would immediately become the most successful signal-caller of the bunch from the moment he walked in.

This offseason, we’ve watched as Chase Daniel, Mitch Trubisky, Brian Hoyer, Jeff Driskel, Tim Boyle, and Colt McCoy — who’s older than Kaepernick — secure jobs for next season. But yet, the man who’s played in a Super Bowl and was once one of the faces of the league still can’t get a shot from the Seahawks or the Raiders because he kneeled for Black people, which has proven how cowardice the men in charge in Seattle and Las Vegas really are.

NFL owners and head coaches have a ton of pull and influence. But, real power is still being the talk of the biggest offseason week on the NFL calendar while not having played since 2016.