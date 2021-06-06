If Tannehill can make two reads, the Julio Jones Titans should be Super Bowl favorites

Julio Jones Photo : Getty Images

As everyone knows by now, Julio Jones is going to be a Tennessee Titan.

I’ve been thinking about the possibility of this move for a minute, and I can’t think of a better acquisition for the Tennessee offense than to get a star of this caliber to add to an already steady offense.

The Titans should have a top 5 offense in 2021. As long as Ryan Tannehill can make two reads in the passing game, they should be able to put points on the board. The presence of Julio and AJ Brown along with the threat of Derrick Henry giving you 150 yards on the ground is mind-boggling.

If Tannehill can take the ball from center and look left and look right, somebody is going to be open. That’s how much respect defenses will have to give to one if not both of these receivers. And if a defensive coordinator tries any exotic package with a plethora of defensive backs on the field you can just hand the ball off to Henry and get five yards a pop down the field.

This doesn’t mean the Titans are unbeatable, the defense still has to prove itself and they lost their offensive coordinator to a head coaching position in Atlanta, of all places.

But this was an 11-win team last season and they added one of the best receivers of all time to their roster. If Jones could stay even relatively healthy they’ll have a chance at a Super Bowl run.

It will be the first season that the Titans will have daunting Super Bowl expectations so it will be interesting to see how head coach Mike Vrabel and the crew will respond.

This should be a fascinating NFL season.