The camera is facing a toilet.



A man with a watch and a shit-eating grin looks into the camera and says, “This is The Airborne Poop.” He quickly pulls down his pants, gets on all fours in front of the toilet—not too far away, but at a distance far enough from the bowl that makes what’s about to happen next pretty impressive—grunts, and expels a long log of shit.

The turd kisses the side of the bowl, as a Steph Curry three-pointer might. There is a small splash. The man’s asshole is tastefully censored. The effort wasn’t spotless, but he succeeds in the task.

There are other, very NSFW videos from this person with sloppier execution, although the general concept is the same: He’s pooping.