There’s nothing a hitter wants to see less than a fastball screaming towards his jaw, but such a sight doesn’t always mean disaster is in store. Sometimes the ball just wants to give you a lil’ kiss!

That’s Padres rookie Luis Urias getting a sweet smooch from a Jimmy Yacabonis fastball during last night’s game. Perhaps the ball just wanted to congratulate Urias for hitting his first major-league home run and snapping an 0-for-23 streak earlier in the game. Aw, how nice!