If you picked against Steph Curry yesterday, you need to re-evaluate your life

Three is the magic. number. Image : Illustration ( Getty Images )

For everyone hurting today after Steph Curry burned your pockets in the three-point contest, you should have known better.

And that includes me as well. I picked Mike Conley to win. But, of course, he came in second to the best shooter ever to walk this planet, and the person who should have been my pick.

Thankfully, I’ll only have to take a few shots for losing my bet, but I know some others who are down some serious cash for being stupid.

Newsflash: Shooting competitions are based strictly on shooting mechanics and consistency.

You’d think the man who has made the most threes in the league, by a mile, would have the skill set to take home the trophy now. He already claimed this title in 2015.

Curry is now the only active player with multiple three-point challenge titles. He joins an exclusive club including Larry Bird and Craig Hodges, both of whom won the competition three times.

Hopefully, Curry will keep hopping in the contests to surpass Bird and Hodges’ record.

The Warriors guard would finish the night by nailing half- court shots in the All-Star Game, once again dazzling viewers with his unprecedented marksmanship.

If you lost your bet from not picking Curry, you should feel ashamed right now for disrespecting both this man and your own pockets.