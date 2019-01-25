Photo: Dylan Buell (Getty)

The Chicago Bears were double-doinked out of the playoffs by placekicker Cody Parkey, who then made an appearance on Today before anyone really had a chance to start feeling sorry for him. The Bears brass seemed pretty pissed about Parkey going on TV, and now he is officially on the hot seat:



Six or seven kickers is a lot of kickers, and it seems to me that the sheer breadth of the Bears’ search accomplishes two things: It allows them to get a good look at as many potential replacements as possible, and it sends a message to Parkey that, even if they do decide to keep him in order to avoid carrying the $4.4 million in dead cap money that cutting him would create, he is not the front office’s favorite person right now.

Anyway, if you are an out-of-work NFL kicker and don’t have much going on right now, get your ass to Chicago! The Bears would surely love to have a meeting with you, and the city is just lovely this time of year.