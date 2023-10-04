Here are all the 30+ Save Seasons, by franchise, in MLB history

MLB

A team-by-team breakdown of pitchers who collected 30 or more saves in a year since 1900

By
Matt Caputo
Immaculate Grid has been a hit with baseball stat geeks since its launch in April. While the stats puzzle has since expanded to basketball, football, and hockey, it’s still baseball that makes the game what it is. So if you need help filling out your daily grid, give these stats a look.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Jose Valverde: 47 (2007)
J.J. Putz: 45 (2011), 32 (2012)
Fernando Rodney: 39 (2017)
Byung-Hyun Kim: 36 (2002)
Brad Boxberger: 32 (2018)
Addison Reed: 32 (2014)
Gregg Olson: 30 (1998)
Brad Ziegler: 30 (2015)

Atlanta Braves

John Smoltz: 55 (2002), 45 (2003), 44 (2004)
Craig Kimbrel: 50 (2013), 47 (2014), 46 (2011), 42 (2012)
Kenley Jansen: 41 (2022)
Mark Wohlers: 39 (1996), 33 (1997)
John Rocker: 38 (1999)
Will Smith: 37 (2021)
Billy Wagner: 37 (2010)
Raisel Iglesias: 33 (2023)
Gene Garber: 30 (1982)
Kerry Ligtenberg: 30 (1998)

Baltimore Orioles

Jim Johnson: 51 (2012), 50 (2013)
Zack Britton: 37 (2016)
Randy Myers: 45 (1997), 31 (1996)
Zack Britton: 37 (2014), 36 (2015)
Gregg Olson: 37 (1990), 36 (1991)
Jorge Julio: 36 (2003)
B.J. Ryan: 36 (2005)
Don Aase: 34 (1986)
Félix Bautista: 33 (2023)
Chris Ray: 33 (1994)
Lee Smith: 33 (1994)
George Sherrill: 31 (2008)

Boston Red Sox

Tom Gordon: 46 (1998)
Craig Kimbrel: 42 (2018), 35 (2017), 31 (2016)
Derek Lowe: 42 (2000)
Jonathan Papelbon: 41 (2008), 38 (2009), 37 (2007), 37 (2010), 35 (2006), 31 (2011)
Jeff Reardon: 40 (1991)
Ugueth Urbina: 40 (2002)
Jeff Russell: 33 (1993)
Bob Stanley: 33 (1983)
Keith Foulke: 32 (2004)
Bill Campbell: 31 (1977)
Heathcliff Slocumb: 31 (1996)

Chicago Cubs

Randy Myers: 53 (1993), 38 (1995)
Rod Beck: 51 (1998)
Carlos Marmol: 38 (2010), 34 (2011)
Bruce Sutter: 37 (1979), 31 (1977)
Lee Smith: 36 (1987), 33 (1984), 33 (1985), 31 (1986)
Mitch Williams: 36 (1989)
Kerry Wood: 34 (2008)
Joe Borowski: 33 (2003)
Ryan Dempster: 33 (2005)
Kevin Gregg: 33 (2013)
Wade Davis: 32 (2017)
Ted Abernathy: 31 (1965)
Hector Rondón: 30 (2015)

Chicago White Sox

Bobby Thigpen: 57 (1990), 34 (1988), 34 (1989), 30 (1991)
Keith Foulke: 42 (2001), 34 (2000)
Bobby Jenks: 41 (2006), 40 (2007)
Addison Reed: 40 (2013)
Liam Hendriks: 30 (2021), 37 (2022)
Roberto Hernandez: 38 (1993), 38 (1996), 32 (1995)
David Robertson: 37 (2016), 34 (2015)
Dustin Hermanson: 34 (2005)
Bob James: 32 (1985)
Alex Colomé: 30 (2019)
Ed Farmer: 30 (1980)
Bobby Jenks: 30 (2008)
Sergio Santos: 30 (2011)

Cincinnati Reds

Jeff Brantley: 44 (1996)
Jeff Shaw: 42 (1997)
Danny Graves: 41 (2004), 32 (2001, 2002), 30 (2000)
Francisco Cordero: 40 (2010), 39 (2009), 37 (2011), 34 (2008)
John Franco: 39 (1988), 32 (1987, 1989)
Aroldis Chapman: 38 (2012), 38 (2013), 36 (2014), 33 (2015)
Clay Carroll: 37 (1972)
Alexis Díaz: 37 (2023)
Wayne Granger: 35 (1970)
Raise Iglesias: 34 (2019), 30 (2018)
David Weathers: 33 (2007)
Rob Dibble: 31 (1991)
Randy Myers: 31 (1991)

Cleveland Guardians

Jose Mesa: 46 (1995), 39 (1996)
Joe Borowski: 45 (2007)
Bob Wickman: 45 (2005)
Emmanuel Clase: 44 (2023), 42 (2022)
Doug Jones: 43 (1990), 37 (1988), 32 (1989)
Michael Jackson: 40 (1998), 39 (1999)
Chris Perez: 39 (2012), 36 (2011)
Cody Allen: 34 (2015), 32 (2016), 30 (2017)
Brad Hand: 34 (2019)
Bob Wickman: 32 (2001)

Colorado Rockies

Wade Davis: 43 (2018)
Greg Holland: 41 (2017)
Jose Jimenez: 41 (2002)
Shawn Chacon: 35 (2004)
Hutson Street: 35 (2009)
Daniel Bard: 34 (2022)
Rafael Betancourt: 31 (2012)
Dave Veres: 31 (1999)
Brian Fuentes: 31 (2005), 30 (2006, 2008)

Detroit Tigers

Jose Valverde: 49 (2011), 35 (2012)
Francisco Rodriguez: 44 (2016)
Todd Jones: 42 (2000), 38 (2007), 37 (2006), 31 (1997), 30 (1999)
John Hiller: 38 (1973)
Fernando Rodney: 37 (2009)
Joe Nathan: 35 (2014),
Shane Greene: 32 (2018)
Willie Hernandez: 32 (1984), 31 (1985)
Gregory Soto: 30 (2022)

Houston Astros

Jose Valverde: 44 (2008)
Billy Wagner: 44 (2003), 39 (1999, 2001), 35 (2002)
Brad Lidge: 42 (2005), 32 (2006)
Roberto Osuna: 38 (2019)
Doug Jones: 36 (1992)
Ken Giles: 34 (2017)
Ryan Pressly: 33 (2022), 31 (2023)
Dave Smith: 33 (1986)
Luke Gregersen: 31 (2015)

Kansas City Royals

Greg Holland: 47 (2013), 46 (2014), 32 (2015)
Jeff Montgomery: 45 (1993), 39 (1992), 36 (1998), 33 (1991), 31 (1995)
Dan Quisenberry: 45 (1983), 44 (1984), 37 (1985), 35 (1982), 33 (1980)
Joakim Soria: 43 (2010), 42 (2008), 30 (2009)
Ian Kennedy: 30 (2019)

Los Angeles Angels

Francisco Rodríguez: 62 (2008), 47 (2006), 45 (2005), 40 (2007)
Brian Fuentes: 48 (2009)
Bryan Harvey: 46 (1991)
Troy Percival: 42 (1998), 40 (2002), 39 (2001), 36 (1996), 33 (2003, 2004), 32 (2000), 31 (1999)
Hutson Street: 40 (2015)
Ernesto Frieri: 37 (2013)
Lee Smith: 37 (1995)
Raisel Iglesias: 34 (2021)
Joe Walden: 32 (2011)
Carlos Estévez: 31 (2023)
Donnie Moore: 31 (1985)

Los Angeles Dodgers

Eric Gagne: 2003 (55), 52 (2002), 45 (2004)
Kenley Jansen: 47 (2016), 44 (2016), 38 (2018), 38 (2021), 36 (2015), 33 (2019)
Todd Worrell: 44 (1996), 35 (1997), 32 (1995)
Jeff Shaw: 43 (2001), 34 (1999)
Jonathan Broxton: 36 (2009)

Miami Marlins

Armando Benitez: 47 (2004)
Antonio Alfonseca: 45 (2000)
Bryan Harvey: 45 (1993)
Todd Jones: 40 (2005)
AJ Ramos: 40 (2016)
Steve Cishek: 39 (2014), 34 (2013)
Joe Borowski: 36 (2006)
Juan Carlos Oviedo: 36 (2011), 30 (2010)
Rob Nen: 35 (1996, 1997)
Kevin Gregg: 32 (2007)
AJ Ramos: 32 (2015)

Milwaukee Brewers

John Axford: 46 (2011), 35 (2012)
Francisco Cordero: 44 (2007)
Francisco Rodríguez: 44 (2014), 38 (2015)
Corey Knebel: 39 (2017)
Danny Kolbys: 39 (2004)
Derrick Turnbow: 39 (2005)
Josh Hader: 37 (2019), 34 (2021)
Trevor Hoffman: 37 (2009)
Bob Wickman: 37 (1999)
Doug Jones: 36 (1997)
Devin Williams: 36 (2023)
Dan Plesac: 33 (1989), 30 (1988)
Mike Fetters: 32 (1996)
Ken Sanders: 31 (1971)

Minnesota Twins

Joe Nathan: 47 (2009), 44 (2004), 43 (2005), 39 (2008), 37 (2007), 36 (2006)
Eddie Guardado: 45 (2002), 42 (2003)
Rick Augilera: 42 (1991), 41 (1992), 38 (1998), 32 (1990),
Jeff Reardon: 42 (1988), 31 (1987, 1989)
Glen Perkins: 34 (2014), 32 (2015)
Ron Perranoski: 34 (1970), 31 (1969)
Mike Marshall: 32 (1979)
Ron Davis: 30 (1983)
Taylor Rogers: 30 (2019)

New York Mets

Jeurys Familia: 51 (2016), 43 (2015)
Armando Benitez: 43 (2001), 41 (2000), 33 (2002)
Billy Wagner: 40 (2006), 34 (2007)
John Franco: 38 (1998), 36 (1997), 33 (1990), 30 (1991, 1994)
Francisco Rodríguez: 35 (2009)
Edwin Díaz: 32 (2021, 2022)
Jesse Orosco: 31 (1984)

New York Yankees

Mariano Rivera: 53 (2004), 50 (2001), 45 (1999), 44 (2009, 2011, 2013), 43 (1997, 2005), 40 (2003), 39 (2008), 36 (1998, 2000), 34 (2006), 33 (2010), 30 (2007)
Dave Righetti: 46 (1986), 36 (1990), 31 (1984, 1987)
John Wetteland: 43 (1996), 31 (1995)
Rafael Soriano: 42 (2012)
David Robertson: 39 (2014)
Aroldis Chapman: 37 (2019), 32 (2018), 30 (2021)
Andrew Miller: 36 (2015)
Sparky Lyle: 35 (1972)
Rich Gossage: 33 (1980), 30 (1982)
Steve Farr: 30 (1992)

Oakland Athletics

Dennis Eckersley: 51 (1992), 48 (1990), 45 (1988), 43 (2003), 36 (1993), 33 (1989)
Billy Koch: 44 (2002)
Keith Foulke: 43 (2003)
Grant Balfour: 38 (2013)
Blake Treinen: 38 (2018)
Hutson Street: 37 (2006)
Bill Caudill: 36 (1984)
Jason Isringhausen: 34 (2001), 33 (2000)
Billy Taylor: 33 (1998)
Jack Aker: 32 (1966)
Ryan Madison: 30 (2016)

Philadelphia Phillies

Jose Mesa: 45 (2002), 42 (2001)
Mitch Williams: 43 (1993)
Brad Lidge: 41 (2008), 31 (2009)
Steve Bedrosian: 40 (1987)
Jonathan Papelbon: 39 (2014), 38 (2012)
Billy Wagner: 38 (2004)
Jeanmar Gómez: 37 (2016)
Ricky Bottalico: 34 (1997, 1997)
Tom Gordon: 34 (2006)
Ryan Madison: 32 (2011)
Heathcliff Slocumb: 32 (1995)
Mitch Williams: 30 (1991)

Pittsburgh Pirates

Mark Melancon: 51 (2015), 33 (2014), 30 (2016)
Mike Williams: 46 (2002)
Jose Mesa: 43 (2004)
Joel Hanrahan: 40 (2011), 36 (2012)
David Bednar: 39 (2023)
Felipe Vazquez: 37 (2018)
Jim Gott: 34 (1988)
Jason Grilli: 33 (2013)
Kent Tekulve: 31 (1978), 31 (1979)
Dave Giusti: 30 (1971)

San Diego Padres

Trevor Hoffman: 53 (1998), 46 (2006), 43 (2000, 2001, 2005), 42 (1996, 2007), 41 (2004), 40 (1999), 38 (2002), 31 (1995), 30 (2008)
Heath Bell: 47 (2010), 43 (2011), 42 (2009)
Mark Davis: 44 (1989)
Kirby Yates: 41 (2019)
Craig Kimbrel: 39 (2015)
Mark Melancon: 39 (2021)
Randy Myers: 38 (1992)
Rollie Fingers: 35 (1977)
Josh Hader: 33 (2023)
Hutson Street: 33 (2013)

San Francisco Giants

Rod Beck: 48 (1993), 37 (1997), 35 (1996), 33 (1995)
Brian Wilson: 48 (2010), 41 (2008), 38 (2009), 36 (2011)
Rob Nen: 45 (2001), 43 (2002), 41 (2000), 40 (1998), 37 (1999)
Camilo Dovas: 39 (2023)
Santiago Casilla: 38 (2015), 31 (2016)
Sergio Romo: 38 (2013)
Tim Worrell: 38 (2003)
Will Smith: 34 (2019)
Jake McGee: 31 (2021)
Greg Minton: 30 (1982)

Seattle Mariners

Edwin Díaz: 57 (2018), 34 (2017)
Fernando Rodney: 48 (2014)
Kazuhiro Sasaki: 45 (2001), 37 (2000, 2002)
J.J. Putz: 40 (2007), 36 (2006)
David Aardsma: 38 (2009), 31 (2010)
Brandon League: 37 (2011)
Eddie Guardado: 36 (2005)
Jose Mesa: 33 (1999)
Mike Schooler: 33 (1989), 30 (1990)

St. Louis Cardinals

Trevor Rosenthal: 48 (2015), 45 (2014),
Jason Isringhausen: 47 (2004), 39 (2005), 32 (2002, 2007)
Lee Smith: 47 (1991)
Bruce Sutter: 45 (1984), 36 (1982)
Lee Smith: 43 (1992, 1993)
Jason Motte: 42 (2012)
Ryan Franklin: 38 (2009)
Eduard Mujica: 37 (2013)
Dennis Eckersley: 36 (1997), 30 (1996)
Tom Henke: 36 (1995)
Todd Worrell: 36 (1986), 32 (1988)

Tampa Bay Rays

Fernando Rodney: 48 (2012), 37 (2013)
Alex Colomé: 47 (2017), 37 (2016)
Rafael Soriano: 45 (2010)
Roberto Hernandez: 43 (1999), 32 (2000)
Danys Báez: 41 (2005), 30 (2004)
Brad Boxberger: 41 (2015)

Texas Rangers

Francisco Cordero: 49 (2004), 37 (2005)
Joe Nathan: 43 (2013), 37 (2012)
John Wetteland: 43 (1999), 42 (1998), 34 (2000), 31 (1997)
Neftalí Feliz: 40 (2010), 32 (2011)
Tom Henke: 40 (1993)
Sam Dyson: 38 (2016)
Jeff Russell: 38 (1989), 30 (1991)
Shawn Tolleson: 35 (2015)
Akinori Otsuka: 32 (2006)
Mike Henneman: 31 (1996)

Toronto Blue Jays

Duane Ward: 45 (1993)
Roberto Osuna: 39 (2017), 36 (2016)
Kelvim Escobar: 38 (2002)
B.J. Ryan: 38 (2006), 32 (2008)
Kevin Gregg: 37 (2010)
Billy Koch: 36 (2001), 33 (2000), 31 (1999)
Jordan Romano: 36 (2022, 2023)
Tom Henke: 34 (1987, 1992), 32 (1990, 1991)
Casey Janssen: 34 (2013)
Miguel Batista: 31 (2005)
Mike Timlin: 31 (1996)
Jeremy Accardo: 30 (2007)

Washington Nationals

Chad Cordero: 47 (2005), 37 (2007)
Rafael Soriano: 43 (2013), 32 (2014)
Drew Storen: 43 (2011)
John Wetteland: 43 (1993), 37 (1992)
Jeff Reardon: 41 (1985), 35 (1986)
Ugueth Urbina: 41 (1999), 34 (1998)
Mel Rojas: 36 (1996), 30 (1995)
Rocky Biddle: 34 (2003)
Tyler Clippard: 32 (2012)
Mike Marshall: 31 (1973)

