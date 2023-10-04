Here are all the 30+ Save Seasons, by franchise, in MLB history

Immaculate Grid has been a hit with baseball stat geeks since its launch in April. While the stats puzzle has since expanded to basketball, football, and hockey, it’s still baseball that makes the game what it is. So if you need help filling out your daily grid, give these stats a look.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Jose Valverde: 47 (2007)
J.J. Putz: 45 (2011), 32 (2012)
Fernando Rodney: 39 (2017)
Byung-Hyun Kim: 36 (2002)
Brad Boxberger: 32 (2018)
Addison Reed: 32 (2014)
Gregg Olson: 30 (1998)
Brad Ziegler: 30 (2015)
Atlanta Braves
John Smoltz: 55 (2002), 45 (2003), 44 (2004)
Craig Kimbrel: 50 (2013), 47 (2014), 46 (2011), 42 (2012)
Kenley Jansen: 41 (2022)
Mark Wohlers: 39 (1996), 33 (1997)
John Rocker: 38 (1999)
Will Smith: 37 (2021)
Billy Wagner: 37 (2010)
Raisel Iglesias: 33 (2023)
Gene Garber: 30 (1982)
Kerry Ligtenberg: 30 (1998)
Baltimore Orioles
Jim Johnson: 51 (2012), 50 (2013)
Zack Britton: 37 (2016)
Randy Myers: 45 (1997), 31 (1996)
Zack Britton: 37 (2014), 36 (2015)
Gregg Olson: 37 (1990), 36 (1991)
Jorge Julio: 36 (2003)
B.J. Ryan: 36 (2005)
Don Aase: 34 (1986)
Félix Bautista: 33 (2023)
Chris Ray: 33 (1994)
Lee Smith: 33 (1994)
George Sherrill: 31 (2008)
Boston Red Sox
Tom Gordon: 46 (1998)
Craig Kimbrel: 42 (2018), 35 (2017), 31 (2016)
Derek Lowe: 42 (2000)
Jonathan Papelbon: 41 (2008), 38 (2009), 37 (2007), 37 (2010), 35 (2006), 31 (2011)
Jeff Reardon: 40 (1991)
Ugueth Urbina: 40 (2002)
Jeff Russell: 33 (1993)
Bob Stanley: 33 (1983)
Keith Foulke: 32 (2004)
Bill Campbell: 31 (1977)
Heathcliff Slocumb: 31 (1996)
Chicago Cubs
Randy Myers: 53 (1993), 38 (1995)
Rod Beck: 51 (1998)
Carlos Marmol: 38 (2010), 34 (2011)
Bruce Sutter: 37 (1979), 31 (1977)
Lee Smith: 36 (1987), 33 (1984), 33 (1985), 31 (1986)
Mitch Williams: 36 (1989)
Kerry Wood: 34 (2008)
Joe Borowski: 33 (2003)
Ryan Dempster: 33 (2005)
Kevin Gregg: 33 (2013)
Wade Davis: 32 (2017)
Ted Abernathy: 31 (1965)
Hector Rondón: 30 (2015)
Chicago White Sox
Bobby Thigpen: 57 (1990), 34 (1988), 34 (1989), 30 (1991)
Keith Foulke: 42 (2001), 34 (2000)
Bobby Jenks: 41 (2006), 40 (2007)
Addison Reed: 40 (2013)
Liam Hendriks: 30 (2021), 37 (2022)
Roberto Hernandez: 38 (1993), 38 (1996), 32 (1995)
David Robertson: 37 (2016), 34 (2015)
Dustin Hermanson: 34 (2005)
Bob James: 32 (1985)
Alex Colomé: 30 (2019)
Ed Farmer: 30 (1980)
Bobby Jenks: 30 (2008)
Sergio Santos: 30 (2011)
Cincinnati Reds
Jeff Brantley: 44 (1996)
Jeff Shaw: 42 (1997)
Danny Graves: 41 (2004), 32 (2001, 2002), 30 (2000)
Francisco Cordero: 40 (2010), 39 (2009), 37 (2011), 34 (2008)
John Franco: 39 (1988), 32 (1987, 1989)
Aroldis Chapman: 38 (2012), 38 (2013), 36 (2014), 33 (2015)
Clay Carroll: 37 (1972)
Alexis Díaz: 37 (2023)
Wayne Granger: 35 (1970)
Raise Iglesias: 34 (2019), 30 (2018)
David Weathers: 33 (2007)
Rob Dibble: 31 (1991)
Randy Myers: 31 (1991)
Cleveland Guardians
Jose Mesa: 46 (1995), 39 (1996)
Joe Borowski: 45 (2007)
Bob Wickman: 45 (2005)
Emmanuel Clase: 44 (2023), 42 (2022)
Doug Jones: 43 (1990), 37 (1988), 32 (1989)
Michael Jackson: 40 (1998), 39 (1999)
Chris Perez: 39 (2012), 36 (2011)
Cody Allen: 34 (2015), 32 (2016), 30 (2017)
Brad Hand: 34 (2019)
Bob Wickman: 32 (2001)
Colorado Rockies
Wade Davis: 43 (2018)
Greg Holland: 41 (2017)
Jose Jimenez: 41 (2002)
Shawn Chacon: 35 (2004)
Hutson Street: 35 (2009)
Daniel Bard: 34 (2022)
Rafael Betancourt: 31 (2012)
Dave Veres: 31 (1999)
Brian Fuentes: 31 (2005), 30 (2006, 2008)
Detroit Tigers
Jose Valverde: 49 (2011), 35 (2012)
Francisco Rodriguez: 44 (2016)
Todd Jones: 42 (2000), 38 (2007), 37 (2006), 31 (1997), 30 (1999)
John Hiller: 38 (1973)
Fernando Rodney: 37 (2009)
Joe Nathan: 35 (2014),
Shane Greene: 32 (2018)
Willie Hernandez: 32 (1984), 31 (1985)
Gregory Soto: 30 (2022)
Houston Astros
Jose Valverde: 44 (2008)
Billy Wagner: 44 (2003), 39 (1999, 2001), 35 (2002)
Brad Lidge: 42 (2005), 32 (2006)
Roberto Osuna: 38 (2019)
Doug Jones: 36 (1992)
Ken Giles: 34 (2017)
Ryan Pressly: 33 (2022), 31 (2023)
Dave Smith: 33 (1986)
Luke Gregersen: 31 (2015)
Kansas City Royals
Greg Holland: 47 (2013), 46 (2014), 32 (2015)
Jeff Montgomery: 45 (1993), 39 (1992), 36 (1998), 33 (1991), 31 (1995)
Dan Quisenberry: 45 (1983), 44 (1984), 37 (1985), 35 (1982), 33 (1980)
Joakim Soria: 43 (2010), 42 (2008), 30 (2009)
Ian Kennedy: 30 (2019)
Los Angeles Angels
Francisco Rodríguez: 62 (2008), 47 (2006), 45 (2005), 40 (2007)
Brian Fuentes: 48 (2009)
Bryan Harvey: 46 (1991)
Troy Percival: 42 (1998), 40 (2002), 39 (2001), 36 (1996), 33 (2003, 2004), 32 (2000), 31 (1999)
Hutson Street: 40 (2015)
Ernesto Frieri: 37 (2013)
Lee Smith: 37 (1995)
Raisel Iglesias: 34 (2021)
Joe Walden: 32 (2011)
Carlos Estévez: 31 (2023)
Donnie Moore: 31 (1985)
Los Angeles Dodgers
Eric Gagne: 2003 (55), 52 (2002), 45 (2004)
Kenley Jansen: 47 (2016), 44 (2016), 38 (2018), 38 (2021), 36 (2015), 33 (2019)
Todd Worrell: 44 (1996), 35 (1997), 32 (1995)
Jeff Shaw: 43 (2001), 34 (1999)
Jonathan Broxton: 36 (2009)
Miami Marlins
Armando Benitez: 47 (2004)
Antonio Alfonseca: 45 (2000)
Bryan Harvey: 45 (1993)
Todd Jones: 40 (2005)
AJ Ramos: 40 (2016)
Steve Cishek: 39 (2014), 34 (2013)
Joe Borowski: 36 (2006)
Juan Carlos Oviedo: 36 (2011), 30 (2010)
Rob Nen: 35 (1996, 1997)
Kevin Gregg: 32 (2007)
AJ Ramos: 32 (2015)
Milwaukee Brewers
John Axford: 46 (2011), 35 (2012)
Francisco Cordero: 44 (2007)
Francisco Rodríguez: 44 (2014), 38 (2015)
Corey Knebel: 39 (2017)
Danny Kolbys: 39 (2004)
Derrick Turnbow: 39 (2005)
Josh Hader: 37 (2019), 34 (2021)
Trevor Hoffman: 37 (2009)
Bob Wickman: 37 (1999)
Doug Jones: 36 (1997)
Devin Williams: 36 (2023)
Dan Plesac: 33 (1989), 30 (1988)
Mike Fetters: 32 (1996)
Ken Sanders: 31 (1971)
Minnesota Twins
Joe Nathan: 47 (2009), 44 (2004), 43 (2005), 39 (2008), 37 (2007), 36 (2006)
Eddie Guardado: 45 (2002), 42 (2003)
Rick Augilera: 42 (1991), 41 (1992), 38 (1998), 32 (1990),
Jeff Reardon: 42 (1988), 31 (1987, 1989)
Glen Perkins: 34 (2014), 32 (2015)
Ron Perranoski: 34 (1970), 31 (1969)
Mike Marshall: 32 (1979)
Ron Davis: 30 (1983)
Taylor Rogers: 30 (2019)
New York Mets
Jeurys Familia: 51 (2016), 43 (2015)
Armando Benitez: 43 (2001), 41 (2000), 33 (2002)
Billy Wagner: 40 (2006), 34 (2007)
John Franco: 38 (1998), 36 (1997), 33 (1990), 30 (1991, 1994)
Francisco Rodríguez: 35 (2009)
Edwin Díaz: 32 (2021, 2022)
Jesse Orosco: 31 (1984)
New York Yankees
Mariano Rivera: 53 (2004), 50 (2001), 45 (1999), 44 (2009, 2011, 2013), 43 (1997, 2005), 40 (2003), 39 (2008), 36 (1998, 2000), 34 (2006), 33 (2010), 30 (2007)
Dave Righetti: 46 (1986), 36 (1990), 31 (1984, 1987)
John Wetteland: 43 (1996), 31 (1995)
Rafael Soriano: 42 (2012)
David Robertson: 39 (2014)
Aroldis Chapman: 37 (2019), 32 (2018), 30 (2021)
Andrew Miller: 36 (2015)
Sparky Lyle: 35 (1972)
Rich Gossage: 33 (1980), 30 (1982)
Steve Farr: 30 (1992)
Oakland Athletics
Dennis Eckersley: 51 (1992), 48 (1990), 45 (1988), 43 (2003), 36 (1993), 33 (1989)
Billy Koch: 44 (2002)
Keith Foulke: 43 (2003)
Grant Balfour: 38 (2013)
Blake Treinen: 38 (2018)
Hutson Street: 37 (2006)
Bill Caudill: 36 (1984)
Jason Isringhausen: 34 (2001), 33 (2000)
Billy Taylor: 33 (1998)
Jack Aker: 32 (1966)
Ryan Madison: 30 (2016)
Philadelphia Phillies
Jose Mesa: 45 (2002), 42 (2001)
Mitch Williams: 43 (1993)
Brad Lidge: 41 (2008), 31 (2009)
Steve Bedrosian: 40 (1987)
Jonathan Papelbon: 39 (2014), 38 (2012)
Billy Wagner: 38 (2004)
Jeanmar Gómez: 37 (2016)
Ricky Bottalico: 34 (1997, 1997)
Tom Gordon: 34 (2006)
Ryan Madison: 32 (2011)
Heathcliff Slocumb: 32 (1995)
Mitch Williams: 30 (1991)
Pittsburgh Pirates
Mark Melancon: 51 (2015), 33 (2014), 30 (2016)
Mike Williams: 46 (2002)
Jose Mesa: 43 (2004)
Joel Hanrahan: 40 (2011), 36 (2012)
David Bednar: 39 (2023)
Felipe Vazquez: 37 (2018)
Jim Gott: 34 (1988)
Jason Grilli: 33 (2013)
Kent Tekulve: 31 (1978), 31 (1979)
Dave Giusti: 30 (1971)
San Diego Padres
Trevor Hoffman: 53 (1998), 46 (2006), 43 (2000, 2001, 2005), 42 (1996, 2007), 41 (2004), 40 (1999), 38 (2002), 31 (1995), 30 (2008)
Heath Bell: 47 (2010), 43 (2011), 42 (2009)
Mark Davis: 44 (1989)
Kirby Yates: 41 (2019)
Craig Kimbrel: 39 (2015)
Mark Melancon: 39 (2021)
Randy Myers: 38 (1992)
Rollie Fingers: 35 (1977)
Josh Hader: 33 (2023)
Hutson Street: 33 (2013)
San Francisco Giants
Rod Beck: 48 (1993), 37 (1997), 35 (1996), 33 (1995)
Brian Wilson: 48 (2010), 41 (2008), 38 (2009), 36 (2011)
Rob Nen: 45 (2001), 43 (2002), 41 (2000), 40 (1998), 37 (1999)
Camilo Dovas: 39 (2023)
Santiago Casilla: 38 (2015), 31 (2016)
Sergio Romo: 38 (2013)
Tim Worrell: 38 (2003)
Will Smith: 34 (2019)
Jake McGee: 31 (2021)
Greg Minton: 30 (1982)
Seattle Mariners
Edwin Díaz: 57 (2018), 34 (2017)
Fernando Rodney: 48 (2014)
Kazuhiro Sasaki: 45 (2001), 37 (2000, 2002)
J.J. Putz: 40 (2007), 36 (2006)
David Aardsma: 38 (2009), 31 (2010)
Brandon League: 37 (2011)
Eddie Guardado: 36 (2005)
Jose Mesa: 33 (1999)
Mike Schooler: 33 (1989), 30 (1990)
St. Louis Cardinals
Trevor Rosenthal: 48 (2015), 45 (2014),
Jason Isringhausen: 47 (2004), 39 (2005), 32 (2002, 2007)
Lee Smith: 47 (1991)
Bruce Sutter: 45 (1984), 36 (1982)
Lee Smith: 43 (1992, 1993)
Jason Motte: 42 (2012)
Ryan Franklin: 38 (2009)
Eduard Mujica: 37 (2013)
Dennis Eckersley: 36 (1997), 30 (1996)
Tom Henke: 36 (1995)
Todd Worrell: 36 (1986), 32 (1988)
Tampa Bay Rays
Fernando Rodney: 48 (2012), 37 (2013)
Alex Colomé: 47 (2017), 37 (2016)
Rafael Soriano: 45 (2010)
Roberto Hernandez: 43 (1999), 32 (2000)
Danys Báez: 41 (2005), 30 (2004)
Brad Boxberger: 41 (2015)
Texas Rangers
Francisco Cordero: 49 (2004), 37 (2005)
Joe Nathan: 43 (2013), 37 (2012)
John Wetteland: 43 (1999), 42 (1998), 34 (2000), 31 (1997)
Neftalí Feliz: 40 (2010), 32 (2011)
Tom Henke: 40 (1993)
Sam Dyson: 38 (2016)
Jeff Russell: 38 (1989), 30 (1991)
Shawn Tolleson: 35 (2015)
Akinori Otsuka: 32 (2006)
Mike Henneman: 31 (1996)
Toronto Blue Jays
Duane Ward: 45 (1993)
Roberto Osuna: 39 (2017), 36 (2016)
Kelvim Escobar: 38 (2002)
B.J. Ryan: 38 (2006), 32 (2008)
Kevin Gregg: 37 (2010)
Billy Koch: 36 (2001), 33 (2000), 31 (1999)
Jordan Romano: 36 (2022, 2023)
Tom Henke: 34 (1987, 1992), 32 (1990, 1991)
Casey Janssen: 34 (2013)
Miguel Batista: 31 (2005)
Mike Timlin: 31 (1996)
Jeremy Accardo: 30 (2007)
Washington Nationals
Chad Cordero: 47 (2005), 37 (2007)
Rafael Soriano: 43 (2013), 32 (2014)
Drew Storen: 43 (2011)
John Wetteland: 43 (1993), 37 (1992)
Jeff Reardon: 41 (1985), 35 (1986)
Ugueth Urbina: 41 (1999), 34 (1998)
Mel Rojas: 36 (1996), 30 (1995)
Rocky Biddle: 34 (2003)
Tyler Clippard: 32 (2012)
Mike Marshall: 31 (1973)