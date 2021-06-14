In case you missed it: 48-year-old Bartolo Colón tosses complete game in Mexican League

Bartolo Colón, seen here pitching in 2018, IS STILL AT IT Photo : AP

I guess he’s still got it.



Bartolo Colón’s last MLB appearance came three years ago. But over the weekend, the Mexian League player who now pitches for Acereros de Monclova threw a complete game. The 48-year-old (yes, 48 that’s not a typo) allowed five hits, gave up two runs, and struck out seven batters.

I completely missed Saturday night’s game. I’m guessing you probably did, too. But here’s the only highlight you need.

And I guess Bartolo still goes by “Big Sexy” in Mexico, too.

Colón’s ballclub won the game 6 to 2. In five starts, the pitcher now has a 3.56 ERA.

It’s been a banner year for older athletes. Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship at 50, Tom Brady won his seventh ring at 43, Sue Bird captured her fourth title days before turning 40, and, yesterday, Carli Lloyd became the oldest player to score for US Women’s national team.

Yeah, Colón didn’t pitch a complete game in the Bigs at 48, but this is still pretty impressive. I mean, the guy has spent pretty much half of his life playing professional baseball — his MLB debut came in 1997. Playing professional anything at 48 is an accomplishment in and of itself, in my opinion.

Colón has won an AL Cy Young, thrown a no hitter in Triple A, and now tossed a complete game at 48. But the most improbable moment of his long career has to be in 2016 when he launched his one and only home run of his career in San Diego. Or when the world found out about his secret second family. You choose.

You could say the impossible happened again on Saturday night.