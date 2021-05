Image : Getty Images

Sports aren’t always a young person’s game.



It may be rare, but some athletes have been able to extend their careers well into their thirties, forties, and even fifties. Few have won championships. Look no further than what Phil Mickelson accomplished yesterday winning the PGA Championship at the not-so-tender age of 50.

So, who are the other oldest champions in sports? Let’s start with the one we just witnessed.