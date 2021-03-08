In one tweet, Jon Rothstein exposes the truth about the college game

Jon Rothstein. Screenshot : @jonrothstein

College basketball is about to head into hyperdrive this week, but thankfully one of the big media members, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein has revealed everything that it really is.

Fiction could never approach this. Woodward and Bernstein couldn’t expose the true nature of an entity any more.

You have to sit down for a second to comprehend, and fully understand, how one tweet sums up everything wrong with college sports. You have to marvel at the efficiency and thoroughness, if not outright weep. Here we have someone whose living is based on the labor of unpaid children. That’s bad enough, but most people have perspective on that. College sports need covering, and someone’s gotta do it.

Then he has the audacity to criticize one player looking out for his future, protecting himself for the time when he will get paid for his labor because the risks for college sports aren’t worth it. Jalen Johnson has got bigger fish to fry than possibly putting his long-term health at risk to slog through the rest of Duke’s season simply so Coach K can feel better about himself and get another American Express ad. The tut-tutting from geezers would be enough on its own, from places such as Rothstein’s protected high horse.

But no, you can’t achieve true art by simply going halfway. Rothstein himself looks to profit off the unpaid labor of children, because why should he be left out? Johnson can’t protect his future, but Rothstein can cash out on Johnson’s unprotected present. This isn’t him covering the sport. This is just him being a carnival barker.

This is the chef’s kiss of the college sports world. The word “quintessential” was invented for this.

The NBA crashed through its All-Star Weekend In A Can last night, and it definitely wasn’t responsible for any of the parties reportedly going on this weekend. Anfernee Simmons gave us the image of the weekend, as well as the sight of people wondering why someone moving through the air didn’t actually kiss a metal rim.



Steph Curry won the three-point contest, as he is probably wont to do. With it all over, one has to still ask why it was happening at all. The money raised for HBCU is nice, but could have been done without any gatherings. It’s over now though, thank god, and we’ll worry about the damage done at a later date if we have to.