Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Reds pitcher Amir Garrett, who led a valiant if poorly planned solo charge of the entire Pittsburgh Pirates organization back in July, seems to have put those salad days behind him.

Advertisement

After striking out Kyle Schwarber to end the ninth inning against the Cubs Wednesday night, Garrett had the nerve to be happy and even celebrate a little bit. All of this was too much for poor Schwarber to bear. Schwarber began yelling at Garrett, who glanced back over his shoulder, noticed this and scuttled over to the dugout, raising his hands in surrender as he headed down the steps.

“He was upset. That’s on him,” Garrett said following the 10-inning 3-2 Reds win, evidently having taken his eight-game suspension to heart. “I did all I can to defuse the situation and I think I handled it well.”

Growth!