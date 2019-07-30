Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Literally as I was hitting publish on a blog about Trevor Bauer being fined for a meltdown, and how it might’ve been his final act as a member of the Cleveland Indians, Bauer was traded by the Cleveland Indians. I did that! Sadly, Bauer was not traded to the New York Mets. Even more sadly, he was traded to a team even further out of contention than the Cleveland Indians:



In what will have to register as at least a mild disappointment for Reds fans, they’ve reportedly lost Yasiel Puig in the deal. Puig, according to Jeff Passan, will head to the Indians. At precisely the moment that news broke that Puig was included in the deal, Puig was rushing to the defense of his teammates, in Cincinnati, after pitcher Amir Garrett decided to take on the entire Pirates roster:

Everyone just having a normal Tuesday night, it seems. The Indians will also reportedly get Logan Allen from the Padres; the Padres, as the third team in this deal, will reportedly get Taylor Trammell from the Reds. May this be the move that loosens up the trade market and gets those dang trades moving! Also uhh the brawls!

Update: More trade details are coming. The Indians did well!