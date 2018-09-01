Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty)

Tony Romo advanced to the first stage of Web.com Tour qualifying on Friday, after shooting a 2-over 74 to finish tied for 37th at Lantana Golf Club near Dallas. The finish left Romo just one measly shot short of the cut, a devastatingly slim margin. But! Fortune turned Romo’s way when an opponent choked away an opportunity to advance:

A player ahead of Romo signed an incorrect scorecard and was disqualified, bumping Romo into the top 36 and securing his advancement. The next stages of qualifying will take place in September and October, with membership on the Web.com Tour at stake.