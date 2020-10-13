Insufferable Trevor Bauer is the worst kind of Twitter troll

Trevor Bauer is a very good pitcher and a very big jerk. Image : Getty

Trevor Bauer has been through this before, so he knows exactly what he’s doing. That makes it even worse.

Tuesday afternoon, Bauer, who is a very good pitcher and very big jerk, continued something he’s been doing since his Cincinnati Reds got eliminated from the playoffs, which is to say trolling other teams on Twitter. “@Dodgers are short on starting pitching right now?” he wrote. “You don’t say.”

A couple of hours later, Bauer found a negative response to his tweet, which read, “Just in case there is ANY doubt in your mind Trevor WE DONT WANT YOU HERE.” It was from an account with 137 followers, by a woman with “dodger” in her handle who identifies herself as being 28, bisexual, and a Dodgers fan.

Being the bully that he is, Bauer decided to amplify this tweet by quoting it, and asking if he should cancel his trip to Los Angeles.

The woman’s account, as Bauer knew would happen, filled up with quote tweets from the worst of Bauer’s 381,000 followers, telling her off in various and sundry ways. Bauer was only responsible for his own tweet, of course, but it’s textbook targeting for harassment, typically misogynist of him, and, even if you don’t believe those things, an extreme case of punching down instead of up.



When pressed about his actions by another Twitter user — and again, he’s been down this road before, he knows exactly what he’s doing — Bauer did another quote tweet, saying, “Sorry fans. Can no longer interact with you and have a good time on social media. Justin has spoken. It’s been real.”

At least this time he went after a man, which is a change of pace. But he’s also an obvious liar. Bauer is a shitposter at heart and physically incapable of logging off. He will learn absolutely nothing from this, and he will be back on Twitter again very quickly, continuing to demonstrate why, as good of a pitcher as he might be, there are a lot of people who would rather he never wear the uniform of their favorite team.