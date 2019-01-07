Photo: Rob Carr (Getty)

Science boy, drone enthusiast, and big dumb asshole Trevor Bauer likes to be a spicy weirdo on Twitter, where he’s prone to holding forth about racism and anti-Trump bias and blocking people who criticize him. On Saturday night he stepped up his online crankiness when he launched an ongoing harassment campaign against a young woman with a few hundred followers, all because she tweeted that Bauer was her “least favorite person in all sports.”

The tweet, which was evidently prompted by Bauer’s botched attempt to make fun of Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, clearly set the Cleveland pitcher off. “Clearly” because he’s spent more than a day being definitely not mad online about it. It started with some weird if not abnormal Twitter trash talking:

Advertisement

Then Bauer upped the creepiness, scrolling back through her old tweets to dig up “dirt.” He kept tweeting long after the woman stopped responding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

He tweeted steadily, responding to various Twitter users and continuing to harass the woman, for the next twelve hours.

Advertisement

This morning, Bauer picked up right where he left off.

Advertisement

Bauer defended himself like this when someone pointed out he was being a psycho freak.

Advertisement

Then he tried to blame the woman who had repeatedly told him to stop harassing her.

Advertisement

Oh by the way, this all went down while Bauer is in Puerto Rico hosting a youth clinic with Javy Báez and José Berríos and just living his life.

Advertisement

His boys were just out of the frame, laughing too.