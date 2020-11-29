Internet comes alive to mock Nate Robinson’s knockout, celebrate Snoop’s commentary

Former NBA player Nate Robinson prepares for his wildly unsuccessful bout against YouTube celebrity Jake Paul on Saturday night. Image : ( Getty Images )

It was a Top-5 night in Twitter history. And honestly, it was the comedy we needed after the nightmare that 2020 has been.



If you clicked on this story looking for boxing analysis, then you might as well exit out of this window now. This post will focus strictly on the jokes and hilarity that took place at the Staples Center on Saturday night.



It was a concert, fight, and comedy show all in one.

Wiz Khalifa, YG, SAINt JHN, and Snoop all performed. Weed was smoked and cuss words were not bleeped out.

Saturday night was also the day we found out that Nate Robinson doesn’t have any real friends. As a former starting cornerback at the University of Washington and a 3-time NBA Slam Dunk champion, Robinson has always been an excellent athlete. But, that doesn’t mean he has any business inside a boxing ring. Someone should have stopped that man from what was about to ensue.

Exhibit A:



Exhibit B:

Exhibit C:

Snoop said it best on the broadcast: “There are two things in life you can’t play with. Boxing and this pimpin’.” And on a night in which one of the greatest beatings in boxing history took place and two of the most iconic fighters got into the ring over the age of 50, Snoop found a way to win the night with his commentary.



The main event ended in a “draw,” even though it was evident that Tyson easily won. Somewhere during the 8-round “exhibition bout,” Tyson caught his second wind. He was unbothered by the 2-minute rounds and was ready for more. Jones, on the other hand, was hurting and exhausted.

“I wear draws. I don’t do draws,” is a classic quote. It was also the perfect way to end a night of complete and utter ridiculousness.

Please give us a rematch.

