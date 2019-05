Photo: Ben Margot (AP)

Two games into the Western Conference Finals, it’s time to unveil the Steph Curry Seth Curry Power Rankings. The Warriors beat the Blazers 114-111 on Thursday night, and both Currys played hard. Seth stole the ball from his big brother four times and added 16 points. Steph had 37-8-8.

At this point in time:

Steph Curry Seth Curry

No matter which brother comes out on top, there’s one thing for sure: the Curry parents have a lot to be proud of!

h/t Bransonbranson