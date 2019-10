I don’t care that this goal was only possible due to a goalkeeping boner. I don’t care that it was scored in England’s seventh division, where the pitches are much smaller than in the top leagues. I don’t even care that there’s zero chance the scorer meant to do what he did. Regardless of all that, Stefan Galinski of Basford United headed a ball more than half the length of the field and it went into the net, and that is simply incredible:

This man deserves the Puskás Award.

h/t Barry