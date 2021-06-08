Is Brooklyn's rout of Milwaukee meaningful?

Image : Getty Images

The Bucks lost by 39 points in Brooklyn on Monday night, and it felt like something of a denouement for this current Milwaukee team, which has gone 162-65 over the past three seasons but disappointed in the playoffs.

Is it really meaningful, though? Can a team recover from getting its butt handed to it like that in the playoffs? Let’s put aside the first round, where you might expect some lopsided games, and check out what happened after stompings of 35-plus points in the second round and beyond in recent years.