Is The Safety Off? Ravens Scour Earl Thomas' Contract For Way Out Of Orgy-Gun Drama

Photo : Getty

It’s crazy to think that news could continue to get worse for Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas.

But it has.

On Thursday, the Baltimore Sun reported that the Ravens are looking into Thomas’ domestic incident last month — the one that resulted in his wife, Nina Thomas, holding a gun to his head after she caught him and his brother, Seth Thomas, naked in bed with other women.

An anonymous team official told reporters that the team is looking into the situation to determine if Thomas’ conduct violated his contract. The seven-time pro bowl safety was not arrested or charged in the incident.

The team official also said that a few Ravens coaches thought that Thomas “strayed” away from the team concept at times last season. In addition, they said Thomas had conflicts with his teammates because he struggled to grasp the defensive schemes.

The Ravens likely won’t have any legitimate grounds to cut Thomas because of the incident alone. I doubt there is a clause in his contract that prohibits extramarital affairs. Can you imagine how many players would be in violation of their contracts if that were the case? I don’t think there’s a clause that bans him from sex orgies in a global pandemic.

So, Thomas will likely get his $10M in guaranteed payment for the 2020 season. However, according to Pro Football Talk, if Thomas failed to disclose the incident to the team when it occurred, that could fall within the scope of language in the contract allowing the guarantee to be voided.

As I said, I doubt this will happen. It would be a drastic step from an organization that didn’t see their player get into any legal trouble.

According to TMZ, Thomas may even be out of hot water with his wife. The safety was seen sporting a new diamond chain that she got him for his 31st birthday on Thursday.

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for Thomas, to say the least. He becomes the latest example of how one’s sexcapades can completely turn their life upside down.