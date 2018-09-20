Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Former Brown Isaiah Crowell scored a couple touchdowns in the first half of Thursday night’s Jets-Browns game. On the second of these Crowell used his touchdown celebration to do something very rude to the football, before throwing it into the end zone stands, to be caught by Browns fans:

He really gets it in there between the cheeks, too. It’s a good thing his butt is clothed and presumably not especially in need of a wipe, otherwise that football would be slick with poo. It’s the thought that counts!