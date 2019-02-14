Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Isaiah Thomas returned to the court Wednesday night for the first time in nearly 11 months, as a reserve for the Denver Nuggets. He was pretty good, going for eight points in 13 minutes of burn, and finishing plus-2 in a game the Nuggets won on another hideous Nikola Jokic game-winner.

Afterward Thomas was interviewed by the NBA TV studio crew, sitting next to his adorable 7-year-old son Jaiden, who was obviously very excited and nervous to be wearing the headset. I have watched this video probably six times, and I still have no idea what Isaiah is saying, because his son is so damn cute.

Jaiden was given a chance to answer a couple of questions. He did his best, with a little encouragement from dad:

Advertisement

It will now be impossible to root against Isaiah Thomas. Go Nuggets, I guess.