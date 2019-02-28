Photo: Bruce Bennett (Getty)

John Tavares is playing his first game in Nassau Coliseum as a member of the visiting team Thursday night, after he signed a seven-year, $77 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on the first day of free agency back in July. Islanders fans, you can probably guess, have saved up quite a lot of bitterness for this moment:

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski has an excellent roundup of photos from the scene in Uniondale, which you should absolutely peruse for a hearty helping of fan rage, Long Island-style. But please enjoy this pregame video of Islanders fans completely drowning out a Tavares tribute video with boos and chants:

And here we have fans loudly chanting “asshole” just before the start of the first period:

Rude and petty and a little unfair? Sure. But also: good fans.