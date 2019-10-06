Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
It Is Easier To Find Waldo Than It Is To Find Skins Fans At This Skins Home Game

Chris Thompson
Word started to spread during prime tailgate hours Sunday that the crowd for the afternoon Patriots-Skins game in Landover would be heavily tilted in favor of the road team. By now you don’t need to be told that this has long been a trend at the team’s dismal, far-flung mausoleum of a stadium, but the nadir of fan apathy and alienation has always been out there, waiting to be discovered. We may not quite be there yet, but Sunday appears to be a new low.

That 70 to 80 percent estimate seems possible, if incredible. Check out the crowd shot after this completion from Tom Brady to Matt LaCosse. It’s almost entirely Patriots fans:

What’s funny is, due to a beautiful early catch-and-run from Steven Sims Jr., the Skins put the Patriots in their first scoreboard deficit of the entire season. An upset win by the home team would be a tremendous thrill for the 14 or so Skins fans in attendance.

