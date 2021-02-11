It might be time for Dak Prescott to want out of Dallas

Dak Prescott does an impression of the Cowboys as a franchise Image : Getty Images

It might be time for Dak Prescott to take matters into his own hands.



The standout quarterback, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2020 while having one of the best starts to a season for any QB in history, has helped carry the Cowboys to three winning seasons since becoming a starter in 2016. However, Prescott is likely on the verge of getting franchise tagged again by an organization that refuses to give him the contract he deserves.



Prescott wants a four-year deal for more flexibility and higher earning potential based on future cap increases. The Cowboys want Prescott to agree to a five-year deal to ensure a longer commitment to the franchise for less money. If Prescott gets franchise tagged again, he’ll likely receive $37.7 million for the 2021 season, but would probably miss out on a contract that could make him one of the highest-paid players in league history.



The two sides have already gone back and forth in two drawn-out negotiation attempts, failing both times to reach common ground. The franchise tag assessment deadline is in March, and the deadline for negotiating a new deal is in July.



Advertisement

The fact of the matter is both sides know how important Prescott is to the Cowboys’ success. Yet if they don’t want to treat Prescott like the integral piece he is, then it might be time for him to follow the blueprint of some other high-profile quarterbacks and take power into his own hands.



If Dallas threatens to franchise tag Prescott again, he should start exploring opportunities with other teams. While Prescott can’t talk with other teams under an exclusive franchise tag, he could force himself out of Dallas by requesting a trade and forcing the Cowboys to capitulate to where he wants to go.



G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

It’s a strategy that will likely work out well for Deshaun Watson, another stellar quarterback in his prime, by getting him out of the dumpster fire that is the Houston Texans organization.



As of now, Prescott is by far and away the best quarterback from the 2016 Draft class and can easily lead an organization with an above-average defense to a Super Bowl title.



Advertisement

Just think about Prescott playing for a healthy 49ers team or going up to Chicago to give that Bears offense some life. Prescott could even change the fortunes of squads like Washington and Miami.



It’s already been reported that Prescott followed the Washington Football Team on social media.

Advertisement

It’s no secret that quarterbacks shift the balance of power in the NFL which means that the good ones receive privileges that other players don’t. If organizations don’t adhere to these demands they usually end up on the short end of the stick.

Advertisement

Just look at the New England Patriots as the prime example of what happens when you don’t listen to your star quarterback.



Prescott could easily force his way out of Dallas to do what’s best for his career. It becomes clearer every season that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys organization only pay lip service to valuing Prescott.



Advertisement

Multiple Cowboys legends have spoken on Prescott’s worth, and how necessary it is for the Cowboys to sign him.



It’s time for the Cowboys to get it together. If they don’t, Prescott needs to start looking at greener pastures outside of Dallas, Texas.

