It only takes Juventus a minute to give up the dumbest goal

Rodrigo Bentancur reacts after his misplay led to Porto’s early goal scored by FC Porto’s Iranian forward Mehdi Tarem. Image : Getty Images

It hasn’t been a vintage season for Juventus, who look like they might surrender the Serie A title for the first time in 10 years. Their pursuit of the Champions League the past few years has moved beyond obsession, which led them to pay $120 million for Christiano Ronaldo a few years ago. That has looked to be in vain as well, as their era begins to fade. Some eras slowly blink out of existence, and you don’t really notice until it’s over. Then there’s this kind:



That was 61 seconds into the game.

Some empires are overrun by ravenous hordes. Others collapse from within. And apparently some are done in by turning into the three stooges.

You can study other replays to see where Rodrigo Betancur went into total physiological lockdown just like Bart Simpson pointing out exactly when Ralph Wiggum’s heart broke in two here.

Not quite as artful as Mbappe taking down Barcelona.