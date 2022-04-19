Say what you will about NIL — you can’t deny it’s giving the world some incredible content. Legendary golfer John Daly’s son, 18-year-old John Daly II, has officially inked a sponsorship deal with Hooters, and gave us the most incredible statement of all time:



“Hooters is the ideal place for me to go and unwind after a long day on the course or in the classroom, so I am honored to be chosen as an ambassador for the iconic brand. I have seen my father’s great relationship with Hooters over the years, and I am proud to continue my family’s association with this iconic brand.”

How did no one see this coming?

Now there’s an iconic quote. The gen chem to Hooters pipeline is, of course, a staple of the college experience. Little John is a freshman golfer at Big John’s alma mater, the University of Arkansas, and this marks Hooters’ first official NIL sponsorship deal. The wing chain also signed the elder Daly to an official partnership, though he has served as a brand ambassador in the past (referred to by a Hooters senior VP as a “long-standing relationship.”)

The 55-year-old Daly, who won two majors in the 1990s, can claim the real Tradition Like No Other in Augusta each year, where he sets up an RV in a Hooters parking lot to sell merchandise and sign autographs. A true man of the people.

The father-son duo took home the trophy at the 2021 PNC Championship in December, the tournament where Tiger Woods made headlines for his public return to the sport. Looks like the Dalys have even more in common than their love of golf and their alma mater — the apple didn’t fall far from the tree!