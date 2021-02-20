It took all of a week for Trevor Bauer to get stupid on social media again as Noah Syndergaard lays the hammer down

After Twitter war, going to be a title bout if Trevor Bauer faces Noah Syndergaard this season. Image : LA Dodgers/Getty

We already know that Trevor Bauer is a huge jerk and that the Mets lucked out when he spurned them to take the Dodgers’ $102 million, but the reigning National League Cy Young winner went ahead on Friday and demonstrated once again that he’s a lot dumber than he thinks he is.



It started with a happy spring training picture from the Mets, which Noah Syndergaard quote-tweeted with a joke about how Bauer apologized for getting New York fans’ hopes up and promised charitable donations as a way to make amends.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, that’s a subtweet. Syndergaard didn’t mention Bauer by name, didn’t tag him, didn’t attempt to interact with him in any way. It takes some prior knowledge — in this case, not much, but still some — to know what the tweet is about. And by tweeting this way, it’s clear that Syndergaard is not looking for a confrontation with Bauer.

Naturally, Bauer saw it, and, as is his wont, went ahead and quote-tweeted Syndergaard, injecting himself into a situation where he was clearly disinvited from participating.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Snide as that was, Bauer wrapped it up with well-wishes, however insincerely they may read, so maybe that’s a sign of personal gro-hahahahahahahaha, of course not, he wasn’t done tweeting.

Advertisement

This is where it’s clear that Bauer doesn’t get it. Beyond the obvious pot-kettlism of Bauer — Trevor Bauer! — calling out someone for hurling personal insults online, there’s a galactic difference between Syndergaard replying to trolls on his own Instagram feed and Bauer’s pattern of putting people on blast with quote tweets, thereby letting loose the horde of chuds, dullards, and incels who hang on his every word to go harass someone.

Advertisement

Should Syndergaard be calling someone “bitch” on Instagram? No. “Dumbass?” Also no, but less severely. If you’re going to make the mistake of replying to someone cursing you out online, “Dumbass” isn’t really crossing a line, but it also doesn’t look great. Should he be saying that an Instagram troll who twice calls him “toolbag” should show a shirtless picture of his to his wife, and then maybe he’ll get laid, but she’ll be thinking about Syndergaard? Absolutely he should! That’s hilarious and also probably true… and the part Bauer most took exception to.

Syndergaard and Bauer chirped back and forth a little bit more, with Thor landing the knockout blow by bringing up Bauer’s drone antics and terrible music. Bauer could only sheepishly reply, “You’ve got yourself a date.”

Advertisement

The Mets and Dodgers don’t see each other until August, when they play on back-to-back weekends, first in New York and then in Los Angeles. Will someone’s ass be in the jackpot then?

Can’t wait to find out.

Maybe Twitter is most powerful without any words.



Advertisement

That’s new Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker, celebrating the end of his free agency with a bottle of red from Tom Seaver’s vineyard. The 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon has “vast aromas of blackberry, oolong the and pine bough … a symphony of juicy black fruit and exotic spice notes framed by a refined silky tannin profile, a touch of mineralogy, and a pleasing acidity.”

Sounds… Terrific.

We now understand why Anthony Edwards was the No. 1 pick.



Advertisement

Wow.