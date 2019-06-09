Photo: Robert Cianflone (Getty)

The first Women’s World Cup match of the day, between Italy and Australia, was a spicy one. Australia took a 1-0 lead early in the first half thanks to a Sam Kerr penalty kick, but their aggressive, attacking style left them open to counter attacks from Italy all match. Italy could have had multiple goals from counters if not for their inability to stay the hell on side, but Barbara Bonansea eventually tied it up after mugging Australia in their own half and slotting one home:



The game remained wide open following that goal, with Italy creating the majority of the chances but still having trouble not getting caught offside. Then, in the last minute of stoppage time, Bonansea struck again:

Italy hasn’t been to the Women’s World Cup in 20 years, and if this is going to be the year that they erase all those past failures and establish themselves as a real world power, this was a hell of a way to start that mission.