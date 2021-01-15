It's The Coaching Carousel: Our top picks for the 4 NFL teams that need new top guys

4. Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell returning to Detroit makes a lot of sense. Image : Getty Images

It looks like Detroit might have a name circled in New Orleans Saints assistant head coach/TE coach Dan Campbell. Campbell is a former NFL tight end, and he played for the Lions during their infamous 0-16 season in 2008. He has interim head coaching experience in Miami in 2015, and has been with the Saints for the last five years. His tight end group has ranked fourth in run-blocking grades since 2016. He seems like an interesting choice, but all the signals are saying the Lions are honing in on him – they had an interview scheduled with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, but they mutually decided to cancel the interview. The Lions will have to wait for the Saints’ playoffs to come to an end before they can pursue Campbell, if that’s their intention.



The coaching carousel is always interesting, and brings new opportunities for philosophical changes to franchises in need of a boost. We should have answers to these vacancies in the coming weeks as the season comes to a close and we begin to turn our eyes to next year.