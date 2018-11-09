Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty)

The big (dented) trophy was just the beginning of a deluge of hardware for the Red Sox, and they racked up a few more yesterday, with the announcement of the Silver Slugger awards. Boston had three winners: Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, and J.D. Martinez. That is not a typo.



Martinez became the first player in the 39-year history of the award to win at two different positions: DH, where he made 93 starts and hit the dick off the baseball, and in the outfield, where he made 57 starts and also hit the dick off the baseball. You can thank/blame the league’s managers and coaches for this, because they’re the ones who vote on Silver Sluggers.

This sort of multipositional weirdness is more common in hockey, but even there it’s usually a mistake, like when Alex Ovechkin was named to an all-star team at two different positions. Here, there’s actually a case to be made that Martinez deserved it. In his 57 starts an outfielder, Martinez slashed a mindblowing 384/.450/.680, far, far better than any player who got snubbed (or a player who won one, at any position). As a DH, he “only” slashed .297/.373/.597.

As far as counting stats, Martinez had 16 HR and 51 RBI as an outfielder, and that’s pretty damn respectable for limited. Aaron Judge, who probably should have won the third outfield Silver Slugger, had only 16 more RBI in 51 more games started (at all positions). So while Martinez’s double win is a little silly, it’s not completely insane, and I think it’s kinda cool.

The full list of winners:

AL

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals



First base: Jose Abreu, White Sox



Second base: Jose Altuve, Astros



Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Indians



Third base: Jose Ramirez, Indians



Outfield: Mookie Betts, Red Sox; J.D. Martinez, Red Sox; Mike Trout, Angels;

Designated hitter: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox



NL