Ja Morant will keep making defenders look like mannequins until he gets his due

It’s way past time we talked about Ja Morant. Image : Getty Images

If you haven’t noticed, Ja Morant is really good at basketball.



On Sunday, he showed Oklahoma City what he could do when he gets a head of steam going downhill. Somebody should have told that poor Thunder big man to get out the way.

Morant also made another spectacular play in the game when came off a ball screen in a similar-looking play and finished with a scoop layup with the left hand.

While most casual basketball fans know of Morant and his abilities, I believe he still hasn’t gotten enough credit for how well he has played to start his career in Memphis. Morant is giving you nearly 20 points a game and 8 assists per contest. He currently has the Grizzlies only a couple of games out of the playoffs with some crucial games left in the season.

I understand how impressive Zion Williamson has been in his early career as well, but we have to start giving more credit to Morant for how spectacular of a guard he’s been in this league so far. The Murray State product will be looking to get his just due as he continues to impress down the stretch of his sophomore campaign.