We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom is departing Queens for the Lonestar State.

According to ESPN, t he ex-Mets ace agreed to a five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

Advertisement

The Rangers announced the deal — minus the specifics — on Friday.

Injuries limited t he 34-year-old deGrom to 64.1 innings this past season. He started 11 games and pitched to a 3.08 ERA with 102 strikeouts.

G/O Media may get a commission 24% Off Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones Listen up

These headphones have excellent noise cancelling, a range up to 30 feet, Active EQ for better sound quality, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Buy for $249 from Amazon Advertisement

The righty spent the first nine years of his career with the New York Mets. He debuted in 2014 and won the National League Ro okie of the Year award. deGrom won back-to-back Cy Youngs in 2018 and 2019.

The Rangers finished the 2022 season in fourth place in the American League West with a 68-94 record. The club finished 25th in pitcher WAR this past season and will get an immediate boost from the signing.

Advertisement

deGrom joins a rotation featuring Jon Gray, Martin Perez, and Jake Odorizzi. Texas also boasts young talent in D ane Dunning, Glen Otto, and some minor league arms.

The team spent more than twice as much in free agency as any other team last season. But competing for a division title will be an uphill battle; the Houston Astros are the reigning World Series champions and the Seattle Mariners ended their lengthy playoff drought.

Advertisement

Back in October, the Rangers hired ex-San Francisco Giants skipper Bruce Bochy as manager.